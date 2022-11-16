Azerbaijan to continue to play very important role in diversifying energy sources for Europe - Karen Donfried

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US administration believes that Azerbaijan's energy exports to European countries will help them reduce their dependence on Russian supplies, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said at a hearing in the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We have long advocated the diversification of energy supplies. And we see that all the countries that were overly dependent on Russia are looking for other sources [of supplies]. And in this context, Azerbaijan plays an important role. And I think he will continue to play a very important role," she said. "We have seen an increase in the volume of oil and gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe as it moves away from supplies from Russia," Donfried noted.

News.Az