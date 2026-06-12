Armenian political scientist detained in alleged power seizure case

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Political scientist Alen Gevondyan has been detained in Armenia on charges of making public calls for the overthrow of the government.

According to the Investigative Committee, Gevondyan and Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Council member Tigran Vardanyan allegedly used social media platforms to issue public calls for seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order. Two criminal cases have been initiated in connection with the allegations, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

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Vardanyan has been placed under arrest and declared wanted, while Gevondyan has been detained as the investigation continues.

News.Az