Karapetyan escalates challenge, demands election rerun and Pashinyan’s removal

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Samvel Karapetyan has announced that his political team will appeal not only to the Central Electoral Commission but also to the Constitutional Court, seeking the annulment of the June 7 parliamentary election results and the holding of a second round of voting.

Karapetyan argued that if Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is confident of his victory, the outcome should be confirmed through a runoff. Commenting on the absence of street protests, he said public sentiment could change over time. He also stressed that the issue is not participation in parliament but the removal of Pashinyan from power, accusing the prime minister of treating the country as his personal domain, News.Az reports, citing Aysor.

News.Az