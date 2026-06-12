US–Iran peace deal ‘Imminent’ as Geneva emerges as signing venue
PHOTO: Profit
A memorandum between the United States and Iran to halt the war in the Gulf could be signed as soon as Sunday, with Geneva emerging as the most likely venue, according to a Western source cited on Friday.
The draft agreement is still being finalized, with Iran insisting that any deal must also include a halt to fighting in Lebanon involving Israel and Hezbollah. The memorandum is expected to be signed by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf if final wording is agreed by Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
By Leyla Şirinova