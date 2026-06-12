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US–Iran peace deal ‘Imminent’ as Geneva emerges as signing venue

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US–Iran peace deal ‘Imminent’ as Geneva emerges as signing venue
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A memorandum between the United States and Iran to halt the war in the Gulf could be signed as soon as Sunday, with Geneva emerging as the most likely venue, according to a Western source cited on Friday.

The draft agreement is still being finalized, with Iran insisting that any deal must also include a halt to fighting in Lebanon involving Israel and Hezbollah. The memorandum is expected to be signed by US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf if final wording is agreed by Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to reports, the deal could include a cessation of hostilities across multiple fronts, the easing of sanctions on Iran’s oil sector, and the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian assets. However, nuclear issues are expected to be deferred to later negotiations, while uncertainty remains over what Iran would offer in return. There has been no official confirmation from the United States.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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