“Only an idiot can think I would justify him” — Serzh Sargsyan blasts critics

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Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has strongly rejected criticism of his recent remarks on elections, saying his comments were made in the context of constitutional amendments and had been deliberately misinterpreted.

Responding to journalists, Sargsyan said that those manipulating his statements either failed to understand them or were “idiots.” He insisted that he could never justify a leader whom he accused of consciously leading Armenia to capitulation, surrendering the homeland, attacking the church, and leaving parts of the country under enemy control, News.Az reports, citing Aysor.

Sargsyan made the remarks when asked about recent political developments and declined to answer further questions, saying he had already addressed the issues in recent days.

News.Az