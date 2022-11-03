Azerbaijan to develop program to reduce dependence on grain imports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will develop a relevant program to reduce the dependence on grain imports, the country's minister of finance said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at today's meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship. The meeting featured discussions on the bill on the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023, News.Az reports.

He noted that funds allocated from the state budget for this field have increased by 20.5 percent.

"The state budget provides for the allocation of subsidies. The government considers that support in this field is important," Sharifov said.

The bill on "State budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" was submitted to the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 24.

News.Az