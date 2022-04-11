Azerbaijan to dismiss central bank head

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship on Monday discussed the president's motions to replace Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov with Taleh Kazimov, News.Az reports.

The Committee gave a positive conclusion to both motions and suggested them for discussion at a Milli Majlis (parliament) plenary session scheduled for Tuesday.

News.Az