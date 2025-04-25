Azerbaijan to expand Baku Sea Port capacity to 25 million tons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Work is in progress to boost the capacity of the Baku Sea Port from 15 million tons to 25 million tons, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov announced.

He made the statement during a joint press conference held in Baku with Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Bayramov also pointed out that in 2024, the capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line was increased from 1 million tons to 5 million.

News.Az