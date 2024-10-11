Azerbaijan to host FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers for first time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will host the FIBA 3x3 Basketball World Cup Qualifiers for the first time, following an agreement between the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The qualifiers are scheduled to take place in Baku on May 24-25, 2025, News.Az reports.During the tournament, six men's and six women's teams will compete, including the Azerbaijani national teams for both categories.The top three teams from the qualifying matches in each gender will secure their spots in the main stage of the World Cup.

News.Az