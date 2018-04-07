Azerbaijan to launch second satellite

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second Azerbaijani satellite, which is planned to be put into orbit, will cover the countries of Europe, the Middle East, tropical Africa, and Central and South Asia.

According to Sputnik, the launch of the Azerbaijani telecommunication satellite Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 is scheduled for May 25, the official website of Arianespace, which carries out the launch of the satellite into orbit, said.

A satellite with a service life of at least 15 years will be taken by the Ariane-5 rocket carrier from the Kourou cosmodrome to French Guiana to a geostationary orbit at 45 degrees east.

Together with the satellite Azerspace-2 / Intelsat 38, the GSAT-11 communication satellite, belonging to India, will be launched into space.

The launch of the first Azerbaijani satellite Azerspace-1 took place in February 2013. Its coverage area includes the countries of Europe, Central Asia, Africa, the Middle East and the Caucasus.

