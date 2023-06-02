Azerbaijan to produce Euro-5 gasoline fuel in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the framework of the reconstruction and modernization project implemented at the Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery (HAOR), it is planned to start the production of automobile gasoline according to "Euro-5" standards in the first quarter of 2024, says SOCAR, News.az reports.

It was noted that the HAOR started its work in 1953 and so far the enterprise has processed 364 mln. tons of oil. The plant produces 30 products, 10% of the produced products are exported.

News.Az