Azerbaijan to reopen places of worship

+ ↺ − 16 px

The functioning of places of worship resumes in Azerbaijan from June 10, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov said.

The work of these places will be allowed in accordance with certain restrictions and quarantine rules, the top official said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday.

News.Az