Azerbaijan to restore activity of seismic station in one of districts

Azerbaijan to restore activity of seismic station in one of districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The activity of the seismic station in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district will be restored, the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijani National Academy

The representatives of the center visited several districts of the country where seismic stations are operating.

"The technical condition of the seismic stations and preparation for the winter season were reviewed during the trip,” the center said. “The work of the seismic stations was reviewed in the Jabrayil, Aghdam, Fizuli, Mingachevir, Sheki and Balakan districts."

The representatives of the center also got acquainted with the situation in Jojug Marjanli village to review the possibility of installing a seismic station.

"The installation of the seismic station in Jojug Marjanli village will depend on the seismic data,” the center said.

At present, the total number of seismic stations operating in Azerbaijan is 35. All stations have been connected to a satellite system.

News.Az

News.Az