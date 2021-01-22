Azerbaijan to resume in-school education in stages from Feb. 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

The process of education in schools in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron, in particular in primary classes, preschool groups, community-type groups throughout Azerbaijan will begin gradually starting from February 1, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said on Friday.

According to the minister, the next decisions will be made two weeks after the opening of schools.

“After two weeks from February 1, it is planned to partially restore education in 5-9th grades and vocational schools in other areas,” Amrullayev said.

