Azerbaijan, US firm talk long-term ties

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with David Wang, Senior Vice President of GPU Technologies and Engineering at AMD, during his visit to the United States on Friday to discuss expanding Azerbaijan’s AI capabilities and advancing the country’s ambitions to become a regional digital hub.

The sides also discussed the establishment of joint AI centres, potential research and education initiatives with AMD, and opportunities for long-term strategic cooperation and joint investment, News.Az reports, citing local media.