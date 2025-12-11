Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, US explore joint data center investments

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan, US explore joint data center investments
Photo: @RashadNNabiyev/X

Azerbaijan and the United States discussed joint investment opportunities in data centers, artificial intelligence, and the modernization of transport infrastructure.

Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev shared the update on his social media account, stating that the discussions took place during his visit to the U.S, News.Az reports.

“As part of the trip, we met with Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield,” Nabiyev noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      