Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink numerous cooperation documents

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with an Uzbek delegation led by Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov in Baku.

The meeting, attended by representatives of the business circles from both countries, featured the signing of numerous documents aimed at diversifying economic partnership, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

Cooperation agreements were signed between the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan’s companies Matanat A and TuranAz. The documents envisage the implementation of projects for the production of dry construction mixtures, gypsum board production, and the construction of residential buildings in the city of Namangan, Uzbekistan.

Besides, Azerbaijani and Uzbek companies signed documents on the production of dairy products. The documents were signed between Panamilk and Atena, Jizzax Organic and Milla Dairy.

The event also saw the signing of documents on a partnership between Uzbek Havas Holding and Azerbaijani RJ Chemical Co for the production and sale of household products (chemicals), and on cooperation between the Uzbek Uzeltexsanoat Association and the Azerbaijani STP Global Cable company on a high-voltage cable production project.

The implementation of these documents, which include the organization of joint activities in areas such as industry, construction, production, and infrastructure improvement, will foster cooperation, as well as economic and trade relations between business entities.

News.Az