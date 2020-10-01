Azerbaijani Air Force was not involved in battles on October 1 – ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The combat aviation of the Azerbaijani Air Force was not involved in battles on October 1, said Colonel Vagif Dargahli, Chief of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service.

Dargahli said the information of the Armenian side that 3 planes, 2 helicopters and 6 UAVs of the Azerbaijani Air Force were allegedly shot down today is false.

“The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan states that not a single unit of the Azerbaijani Air Force has taken off in the air today. All combat aircraft is intact and operational. Apparently, officials of the Armenian Ministry of Defense are thus consoled by spreading false information about the alleged losses of Azerbaijan," he added.

News.Az