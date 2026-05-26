Azerbaijan and Georgia restore daily Baku-Tbilisi train service

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After a six-year interruption, the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger train has resumed operations.

The first train arrived in Tbilisi on May 26 at 08:41, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The first train from Baku was met at Tbilisi station by Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Tamar Ioseliani and Director General of Georgian Railways Lasha Abashidze.

Among the passengers of the inaugural trip was Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Javid Gurbanov.

According to an agreement between the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the restoration of the Baku–Tbilisi–Baku passenger train service will be carried out daily. The agreement was reached during the visit of the Georgian Prime Minister to Azerbaijan in connection with participation in the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The train departs from Baku to Tbilisi at 23:10 and arrives at its destination at 08:41 the next day. The return train from Tbilisi to Baku departs at 21:00 and arrives in Baku at 06:24 the following day. The newly scheduled service will be operated by a “Stadler” train belonging to Azerbaijan Railways. The train will stop not only in Tbilisi but also at Gardabani in Georgia, and in Azerbaijan at Baku, Bilajari, Yevlakh, Ganja, Aghstafa, and Boyuk Kesik stations.

There has been no railway connection between Baku and Tbilisi for six years. Notably, the first departure from Baku to Tbilisi took place on May 26, Georgia’s Independence Day.

News.Az