Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers to meet in New York

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan is scheduled to take place in New York.

The meeting will be held on Thursday at the initiative and with the participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as announced by Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada on Wednesday, News.Az reports.The last encounter between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers occurred on July 10 during the NATO 75th Anniversary Summit in Washington, where both parties agreed to continue the peace process.

