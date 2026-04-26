From private confession to public evidence: Brockman’s "lie" diary entry goes to a jury

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The legal dispute between Elon Musk and OpenAI has evolved into a high-stakes battle over the organization's credibility and its transition from a non-profit to a commercial entity.

Musk’s lawsuit alleges that OpenAI has breached its founding agreement, which was centered on developing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity rather than for private profit, News.Az reports, citing The Next Web.

His legal team contends that the company was intended to remain open-source to prevent powerful technology from being monopolized by a single corporation.

The core of Musk's argument rests on the claim that OpenAI's multi-billion dollar partnership with Microsoft has effectively turned the organization into a closed-source subsidiary of the tech giant. By prioritizing commercial interests and proprietary software, Musk asserts that Sam Altman and other leaders have abandoned the mission that he originally funded. Internal emails cited by Musk’s team suggest that Altman initially agreed the project’s goal was to empower humanity, which Musk now uses to illustrate a loss of institutional integrity.

OpenAI has responded by dismissing the lawsuit as incoherent and motivated by Musk's own competitive interests. The company released past communications showing that Musk was not only aware of the massive capital requirements for building artificial general intelligence but had also suggested that OpenAI should be folded into Tesla to secure necessary funding. According to OpenAI, Musk supported the idea of a for-profit structure when it suited his interests, undermining his current narrative of betrayal.

The trial highlights a critical tension regarding the legal and ethical boundaries of non-profit organizations that pivot toward profit-making models. The court's decision will likely depend on whether the founding principles of OpenAI constitute a legally binding contract or were simply an idealistic vision that shifted out of necessity. As both sides trade accusations and internal documents, the case continues to question whether the development of the world's most powerful technology can remain aligned with its original charitable promises.

News.Az