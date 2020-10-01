Azerbaijani army strikes only at military facilities: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The disinformation is being spread that the civilians living in Hadrut and Khojavend settlements were shelled by the Azerbaijani army, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

As opposed to the Armenian Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani army strikes only at military facilities, rather than the civilians.

"Our military units attacked the headquarters of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian Armed Forces, deployed in the occupied Hadrut settlement, as well as the infrastructure of the 1st motorized rifle regiment of the aforementioned division and the headquarters of the 3rd motorized rifle regiment in Khojavend," the ministry said.

News.Az