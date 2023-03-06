Azerbaijani army’s positions subjected to fire from mortars: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 15:00 on March 5 to 03:10 on March 6, Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire 19 times, the country's Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Gunashli, Ashaghi Shorzha, Azizli, Zarkand, Yukhari Zaghali settlements of the Basarkechar region and the region of Chambarak using various caliber weapons and mortars periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Astaf settlement of the Dashkasan region, the Yellija, Mollabayramli, Yukhari Ayrim settlements of the Kalbajar region, and the Goyalli settlement of the Gadabay region.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shusha city.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

News.Az