Azerbaijani capital to host ECO General Conference

The 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is due to be held in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The event will be attended by parliamentary delegations from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The conference on “The cooperation in the post-pandemic period: challenges and opportunities for recovery” will be held in the plenary session hall of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and will focus on the work to be done in the post-pandemic period.

