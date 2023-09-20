Azerbaijani civilian injured in Armenian terror undergoing treatment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The excavator operator, injured following the September 19 shelling of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district from large-calibre weapons by illegal Armenian armed formations, is in stable condition, News.Az reports.

Mehman Hasanov, who received shrapnel wounds as a result of Armenian terror, continues his treatment in the Aghdam Central District Hospital.

"I was driving an excavator when the mortar fire suddenly started," Hasanov said.

According to him, they were carrying out reconstruction work in Aghdam: "I heard the rumble of an explosion and got out of the excavator. A shell fell next to me. I received shrapnel wounds to my arm and leg, after which I lost consciousness. The Armenians continued shelling even after I got out of the excavator.”

On September 19, Mehman Hasanov, born in 1992, an excavator operator of one of the companies carrying out reconstruction work in Aghdam district, was wounded by shrapnel during shelling from large-calibre weapons by illegal Armenian formations in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated criminal proceedings under articles 29, 120.2.11, 29, 120.2.12 ("Terrorism-related murder of a person motivated by national animosity and enmity"), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 ("Terrorism with the use of firearms, explosives and devices by an organised group"), 279. 3 ("Attack in the composition of armed formations and groups not stipulated by law on enterprises, institutions and individuals with grave consequences") and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia.

The Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office is in charge of investigating the case.

News.Az