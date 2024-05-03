Salaries significantly increased in Azerbaijan in last five years: Minister

Salaries have increased by 75 percent in Azerbaijan over the past five years, the country’s minister of labor and social protection of the population, Sahil Babayev, said on Friday.

He made the remarks during a forum titled “Social Processes in the Media Plane” in Baku, News.Az reports.

According to the minister, the ultimate goal of all steps and measures taken in Azerbaijan is to improve people's living conditions in the country.

He noted that the revolutionary social reforms carried out over the past 5 years are not accidental.

"Azerbaijan has implemented a social support package worth 7 billion manat ($4.1 billion) within the framework of four packages of social reforms, benefiting 4 million people,” he said.

“During this time, our country's wage fund has increased 2.8 times, the minimum wage has increased 2.7 times, and the average wage has increased by 75 percent,” Minister Babayev.

