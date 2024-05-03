Azerbaijan continues implementation of employment programs in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The implementation of employment programs in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is ongoing, the country’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Sahil Babayev, said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a forum on “Social processes in the context of media” in Baku, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the most important issue is the rapid integration of the liberated territories into the country's economy, ensuring stable employment for people moving to these territories.

“For this purpose, job programs are being implemented, improving the knowledge and skills of our former IDPs,” he added.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

So far, a total of 1,500 citizens living in the liberated territories have been provided with permanent jobs.

News.Az