Baku hosts forum on “Social processes in the context of media”

Baku hosts forum on “Social processes in the context of media”

A forum, titled “Social processes in the context of media” has kicked off in Baku. The event was organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The forum featured the screening of a video about the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev.

Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, delivered opening remarks at the event.

The forum will also feature panel sessions on “Correct use of media in the fight against drug addiction”, “Correct coverage of social problems in the media, as well as sensitive topics such as domestic violence and early marriage”, “Effective fight against cyberbullying in the media and cyber education " and “Media Agenda for the Green World Solidarity Year”.

