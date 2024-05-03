Ahmad Ismayilov: All conditions created for Azerbaijani media to provide objective and unbiased information

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has always highly appreciated the role of the media as one of the main sources of information about events occurring in society, and emphasized the great importance of its function of public control, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks while speaking at a forum, titled “Social processes in the context of media”, which was held in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

In Azerbaijan, all conditions have been created, both on a socio-political and legal basis, so that the media can adequately perform the function of preparing objective and unbiased information, based on public interests, stressed Ismayilov.

He emphasized that through today’s forum, the foundation of new experience is being laid in terms of trends arising from modern requirements and the pace of development of Azerbaijani media, as well as society’s expectations from the media. “This forum is aimed at effectively organizing the dialogue between the state and the media, and bringing to a more effective level the function of the media in providing society with socially significant information,” he added.

News.Az