Azerbaijan, Turkiye discuss cooperation in human rights protection

Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has met with the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Türkiye (HREIT) delegation, led by the Chairperson, Muharrem Kiliç, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva pointed out that collaborative relations existing today between two brotherly countries in various areas of life, including in the field of protecting human rights and freedoms, continue to be developed.

Stating also that the close relationship between the HREIT and the Ombudsman Office of Azerbaijan is satisfactory, Sabina Aliyeva said that measures undertaken bilaterally contributed to our cooperation in the relevant field.

The sides also outlined outcomes of the overall visit of the delegation members, underscoring the importance of such visits in terms of sharing experiences for effective upholding human rights and freedoms.

The Ombudsman, speaking about Armenia's policy of occupation against Azerbaijan, noted the high appreciation of the moral support provided by the brotherly country in conveying Azerbaijan's voice to the world community.

The HREİT Chairperson Muharrem Kılıç, expressed his gratitude for the hospitality and highlighted the importance of strengthening and developing cooperation between institutions.

The meeting saw discussions on the prospects for collaboration between the institutions. Sabina Aliyeva presented reports prepared by Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Institution to the guests.

The HREIT delegation led by Muharrem Kiliç visited Azerbaijan at the invitation of Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva. As part of the visit, the delegation jointly with members of the NPG, conducted monitoring visits to several institutions, which persons cannot leave at their own will, as well as meetings with some officials.

News.Az