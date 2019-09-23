Azerbaijani company starts production of aluminum molds (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of measures taken to reduce the dependence of the aluminum industry of Azerbaijan on imports, Azeraluminium LLC has established useful cooperative ties and began production of aluminum molds, Trend reports referring to the company.

The metallographic structure and mechanical properties of this product comply with modern standards.

The manufactured molds are already installed on conveyors and are ready for operation.

Azeraluminium LLC, using the existing potential, will continue to organize domestic production of imported parts of technical equipment.

News.Az

