Azerbaijani delegation of Chamber of Accounts visits US

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Vugar Gulmammadov, the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, has participated in an international event focused on the role of supreme audit institutions in assessing national climate action. The event was held in New York, US, and co-organized by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) and Brazil`s Federal Court of Accounts.

Addressing the event, Vugar Gulmammadov highlighted that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change would be held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

As part of his visit, Vugar Gulmammadov also met with Bruno Dantas, the Chair of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and President of the Federal Court of Accounts of Brazil, as well as with a representative of the Secretariat of the INTOSAI Working Group on Environmental Auditing (WGEA). The meetings featured discussions on COP29-related issues and the assessment of national climate action efforts.

