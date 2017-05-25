Azerbaijani economy minister due in Minsk to open Trade House

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Trade House will be opened in Minsk, Belarus, on May 26, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said May 25.

For this purpose, a mission headed by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev is leaving for Belarus, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation will hold several meetings during the visit.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $124.5 million in January-March 2017, $48.2 million of which accounted for exports to Belarus.

Azerbaijan exports nuts, fruits, vegetables, olive oil, vegetable fats, sugar and other products to Belarus.

News.Az

