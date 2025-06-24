Azerbaijani, Emirati foreign ministers mull regional security issues

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

During the call, the ministers discussed bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, interaction within international organizations, as well as regional and international security issues, News.Az reports via the Foreign Ministry.

The top diplomats expressed their grave concern over the situation in the region resulting from the Israel-Iran confrontation and emphasized the importance of resolving the issue through diplomatic means.

The ministers also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.

News.Az