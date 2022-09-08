Azerbaijani energy minister meets with TEPSCO representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with a delegation led by Managing Executive Officer of TEPSCO Hideo Kojima with participation of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada, the Energy Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, the sides hailed the successful participation of Japanese companies in energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan, and noted that effective cooperation continues on green energy.

They exchanged views on the development of the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan, the expansion of the application of environmentally friendly technologies, the integration of large powers to be implemented in solar and wind energy into the General Electric Power Grid and the export of green energy. The sides also discussed Japanese experience in studying and evaluating the effects of renewable energy sources on the electric network in the context of ensuring the security of the energy system and the possibility of applying this experience in Azerbaijan.

News.Az