Azerbaijani Energy Ministry reports on work within roadmaps

A working group is being created in Azerbaijan to implement actions within the ‘Strategic Roadmap for the Development of the Oil and Gas Industry (including che

According to the message, another meeting of the working group created to implement the action plan envisaged in the Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Utilities and the Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Heavy Industry and Machine Building has been held in the ministry.

"The work, covering four strategic objectives and nine priority areas within the roadmap for the development of utilities and activities within the road map for the development of heavy industry and machine building in July-September were discussed during the meeting,” the message said, Trend reports.

The bills on the Electric Power Industry and the Rules for the Use of Thermal Energy were prepared and sent to the country’s Cabinet of Ministers for consideration. The creation of effective gas distribution infrastructure is one of the main strategic goals in the roadmap.

"The work on "Comprehensive assessment of the existing network and preparation of the development plan" has been completed and the document has been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers for consideration.

News.Az

