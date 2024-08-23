Azerbaijani energy resources vital for economic stability of many countries: ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Baku Mark Libby said in a local TV interview that Azerbaijan has significantly contributed to the economic and strategic stability of many countries.

"Energy is one of the most interesting and enduring foundations of Azerbaijan’s prosperity and of Azerbaijan’s relationship with the US and with other countries. I think anyone who looks at the way Azerbaijan’s energy has developed over time would say that Azerbaijan has been a reliable supplier of energy, a reliable conduit of energy, and that is something that is important and it has played an important role in the economic and strategic stability of a lot of countries - a lot of countries that are friends and allies of the US, of Europe more broadly," he said.Further speaking, Ambassador Libby highlighted energy transition efforts Azerbaijan is making. "It’s very exciting. You hear people talking about new experimental investments in wind and sun. Azerbaijan has a lot of wind and sun. And its position now is one where it could potentially be a source of that first for itself and then potentially for export"."So, I’m of the view that Azerbaijan’s relationship with energy is going to last. Its relationship with fossil fuel energy may dwindle over time as the world makes a transition and as Azerbaijan’s own reserves become less important. But you are now seeing, motivated by COP or highlighted by COP, the idea that it’s time for a transition to a new pattern of energy for the world in which Azerbaijan can play a role," the ambassador added.

News.Az