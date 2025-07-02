Azerbaijani family deported after teen fight in St. Petersburg - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani family has been deported from Russia following a violent altercation involving teenagers in St. Petersburg, according to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

On June 30, police in the Nevsky District received a report that a 16-year-old local resident had been hospitalized with injuries, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

According to investigators, the teenager had a social media dispute with a 13-year-old Azerbaijani citizen.

The two arranged to meet in person to settle the disagreement. However, the Azerbaijani teen arrived accompanied by two friends. During the meeting, the 16-year-old was physically assaulted, and the attackers fled the scene.

Police later detained the Azerbaijani teenager and his father for questioning. As a result, the entire family was subjected to deportation.

“Migratory measures have been taken against the minor involved in the incident, as well as his parents, brother, and sister. All have been deported to Azerbaijan,” the police statement said.

In October 2024, Russia’s Minister of Internal Affairs reported that the number of foreigners deported from the country since 2015 had increased by 1.5 times. At the same time, overall crime rates among foreign nationals had declined by 3%.

Around the same period, a video went viral on social media showing a man in military uniform being beaten, an incident that caught the attention of the Investigative Committee. Reports claimed the attacker was a migrant, and the assault occurred in St. Petersburg. The man in uniform was struck repeatedly and collapsed to the ground.

News.Az