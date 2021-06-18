Azerbaijani FM meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of Guinea-Bissau (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of Guinea-Bissau Suzi Barbosa in Antalya.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Guinea were discussed during the meeting held within the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

News.Az

