Azerbaijani FM meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of Guinea-Bissau (PHOTO)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of Guinea-Bissau Suzi Barbosa in Antalya.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Guinea were discussed during the meeting held within the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

