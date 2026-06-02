Iran’s IRGC says it hit cargo ship MSC Sariska in retaliatory operation

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy says it has struck the cargo ship MSC Sariska, which it described as being affiliated with the United States and Israel, with a cruise missile in a reciprocal operation following a US attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman.

The IRGC Navy’s public relations department said on Tuesday that the strike was a direct response to what it called an “aggressive and treacherous attack” by the US military on the Iranian bulk carrier Lian Star, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“In response to the aggressive attack by the terrorist and child-killing US army on the Iranian vessel Lian Star in the Sea of Oman, the IRGC Navy conducted a reciprocal operation and struck the MSC Sariska with a cruise missile,” the statement said, as carried by Sepah News.

The MSC Sariska, a Panamanian-flagged vessel, was reportedly targeted near Iraqi waters and sustained a major explosion.

The IRGC Navy warned that any further aggression by the US military in the region would be met with a decisive response.

According to Press TV, a US aircraft fired an AGM-114 Hellfire missile at the engine room of the Lian Star on Friday, disabling the vessel.

The Lian Star is a commercial ship that was operating in international waters when it was targeted.

News.Az