Six prisoners reported executed across Iran on drug and murder charges

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Six prisoners convicted on charges related to drug offences and murder have been executed in prisons across Iran, according to reports cited by the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA).

According to Iran Human Rights, two prisoners were executed on 27 May 2026 in Dastgerd Prison in Isfahan. They were identified as Mojtaba Khosravi, 42, and Meysam Abdi, 38, both from Torbat-e Heydarieh County, News.Az reports, citing HRANA.

The pair had been arrested around one year and nine months earlier in a joint case involving the alleged transport of 27 kilograms of methamphetamine and heroin. They were later sentenced to death by a Revolutionary Court.

In a separate case, Jafar Sabouhi, 40, was executed on 23 May 2026 in Neyshabur Prison. He had been convicted of murdering his mother-in-law during a family dispute approximately three years earlier. Sabouhi, who previously worked as a barber, was sentenced to death by a criminal court.

Another execution was reported on 11 May 2026 in Marvdasht Prison, where Milad Heydari, 36, was put to death following a murder conviction. He had been in prison for around four years.

In addition, two prisoners were executed on 27 April 2026 in Kashan Prison. They were identified as Farhad Jalilvand, 30, from Aligudarz, and Seyed Ali Bozorgi, 28, from Kashan.

Jalilvand had been convicted on drug-related charges approximately three years earlier, while Bozorgi was sentenced to death for murder following an altercation at his workplace around four years ago.

As of the time of publication, none of the executions had been officially confirmed by Iranian prison authorities.

According to HRANA’s annual reporting, at least 2,063 people, including women and juvenile offenders, were executed in Iran in 2025, while 172 individuals were sentenced to death during the same period.

News.Az