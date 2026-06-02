Iran’s IRGC threatens to block Bab al-Mandab Strait in response to Israel actions

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The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qa’ani, has warned that the Bab al-Mandab Strait could be subjected to the same restrictions on maritime traffic as the Strait of Hormuz if Israel continues what he described as crimes in Lebanon and Gaza under American protection.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, General Qa’ani said that Israel’s actions in southern Lebanon and Gaza, carried out with what he called the “blatant support” of the United States, would compel the Axis of Resistance to expand its backing for both fronts, activate additional fronts, and “equalise the navigational situation” of the Bab al-Mandab Strait with that of the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“The bankrupt Zionist regime should know that simultaneous crimes in southern Lebanon and Gaza will trap it in the whirlpool of Hezbollah’s operations and a new storm of Palestinian fighters,” General Qa’ani said.

The Bab al-Mandab Strait, located between Yemen and the Horn of Africa, is a critical chokepoint for global shipping, particularly oil tankers.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, a key member of the Axis of Resistance, has previously launched missile and drone attacks on Israel-linked vessels and US warships in the strait in solidarity with Palestine and Iran.

News.Az