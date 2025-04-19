Azerbaijani FM says direct Baku-Yerevan dialogue is the most effective format for talks

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has stated that direct negotiations between Baku and Yerevan are the most effective approach for resolving existing issues.

In an interview with the Turkish TV channel TRT World, Bayramov noted that bilateral dialogue brings greater results than negotiations with the participation of mediators, News.Az reports citing local media.

The minister also stressed that all countries, including Armenia, recognize de jure and de facto the belonging of Karabakh to Azerbaijan.

"This means that the Karabakh issue has long been closed. The question arises, why does Armenia still insist on the Minsk Group? Does Yerevan have any plans for the future? Otherwise, we cannot find a logical answer to this question," Bayramov said.

