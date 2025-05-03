Azerbaijani Gov’t and Media Agency join forces to promote sustainable transport

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of the II Forum titled “Public Processes in the Media Sphere”, organized by the Media Development Agency, a panel session on “Sustainable Solutions in Transport Infrastructure in the Media Space” was held in Baku, News.Az reports.

Moderated by Saida Shafiyeva, Head of the Communications Department at the Media Development Agency, the session brought together representatives from the Main State Traffic Police Department, “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC (AZAL), “Baku Metro” CJSC, and the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), who shared insights on current challenges and strategic developments in their respective fields.

Speaking at the panel, Rovshan Taghiyev, Head of the Department for Promotion of Traffic Safety and Public Relations at the Main State Traffic Police Department, highlighted a steady decline in road accidents, fatalities, and injuries since the 1990s, underlining the effectiveness of long-term traffic safety initiatives.

Farid Huseynov, Head of Internal and External Communications at AZAL, emphasized that air transport remains a key area of public interest. He noted that significant efforts have been made to enhance service quality at AZAL, resulting in notable progress in operational performance and passenger turnover over the past three years.

Bakhtiyar Mammadov, Head of Public Relations at “Baku Metro” CJSC, addressed widespread public interest regarding the potential closure of the 28 May Station, offering clarification and providing updates on upcoming projects. He also underscored the media’s vital role in informing the public about metro infrastructure developments.

Vali Mammadov, Director of the Communications Department at AYNA, discussed the reduction in the number of taxis, recent pedestrianization efforts, and ongoing reforms in the parking sector. He noted that AYNA receives an average of 12 inquiries per day, with approximately 95% of them answered within the same day.

The panel also explored how sustainable development initiatives in the transport sector can be effectively communicated to the public, emphasizing the importance of stronger collaboration between the media and relevant government agencies. Institutionalizing public communication and ensuring transparent information flow were highlighted as essential components of this effort.

Participants were briefed on measures aimed at ensuring environmental sustainability in transport infrastructure, improving safety and service quality in public transportation, and raising public awareness among road users. Speakers noted that in today’s media-driven environment, transparent and comprehensive communication of these initiatives plays a critical role in shaping public opinion.

The session concluded with an engaging Q&A segment, where panelists addressed questions from attendees.

News.Az