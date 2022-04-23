Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani grandmaster competes at 55th Capablanka Memorial – Elite 2022

Azerbaijani grandmaster Vasif Durarbayli shares 3-4 places as he scored two points after three rounds at the 55th Capablanca Memorial - Elite tournament, which is taking place in Havana, Cuba, from April 19-28, 2022, News.Az reports. 

The tournament brought together more than 275 chess players, including 10 GMs from 18 countries.

The format is a nine-round Swiss tournament. The time control is 90 minutes for the entire game plus a 30-second increment starting on move one.


