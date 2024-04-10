Azerbaijani grandmaster faces another defeat in Toronto

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto has resumed after a rest day.

Azerbaijani grandmaster Nijat Abasov lost to Dommaradju Gukesh on the 87th move in the fifth round.

This is his second defeat at the tournament. Earlier, he lost to Fabiano Caruana, and before that, he drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi, Hikaru Nakamura, and Alireza Firouzja.

Nijat has 1.5 points and is ranked seventh.

Candidates Tournament

V round, April 9

Alireza Firouzja - Hikaru Nakamura - 0:1

Dommaradju Gukesh - Nijat Abasov - 1:0

Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Fabiano Caruana - 0.5:0.5

Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa - Ian Nepomniachtchi - 0.5:0.5

Score: 1-2. Dommaradju Gukesh (India), Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) - 3.5, 3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) – 3, 4. Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa (India) – 2.5, 5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) – 2.5, 6. Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India) – 2, 7. Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan), 1.5, 8. Alireza Firouzja (France) – 1.5.

To note, Abasov will face Rameshbabu Pragnanandhaa in the 6th round. Azerbaijani representatives will play again with black pieces.

