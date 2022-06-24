Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team top win Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team have finished first in the overall medal table of the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series event in Rome, Italy, News.Az reports.

Murad Mammadov, Taleh Mammadov, Hasrat Jafarov and Islam Abbasov bagged gold medals for Azerbaijan.

Eldaniz Azizli, Sabah Shariati and Ulvi Ganizade claimed silver, while Nihat Mammadli and Beka Kandelaki earned bronze medals of the tournament.

Hungary ranked 2nd, followed by Iran.

News.Az