Azerbaijan defeat Germany to reach World Cup semifinals, set up clash with USA

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Azerbaijan's women's 3x3 basketball team has advanced to the semifinals of the FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Warsaw after a dramatic 18-16 victory over Germany in the quarterfinals.

The Azerbaijani side, featuring Dina Ulyanova, Alexandra Mollenhauer, Brianna Fraser and Arike Carter, trailed for much of the contest but mounted a late comeback to secure victory in the final minute, News.az reports.

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The result marks a historic achievement for Azerbaijan, which is making its debut appearance at the World Cup.

Earlier in the tournament, Azerbaijan defeated Madagascar, the Czech Republic and Poland during the group stage, suffering its only defeat against the Netherlands. The team then overcame Lithuania in the Round of 16 to book its place in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Azerbaijan will face the United States, which defeated France 18-16 in its quarterfinal matchup. The semifinal game is scheduled for June 7 and will tip off at 19:30 Baku time.

The other semifinal will feature the Netherlands against Australia.

The winners of the semifinal matches will meet later the same day in the World Cup final, while the losing teams will compete for the bronze medal.

News.Az