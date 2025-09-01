News.az
Tag:
Wrestling
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win silver at Islamic Games
19 Nov 2025-20:07
Another Azerbaijani wrestler crowned world champion
23 Oct 2025-12:32
Azerbaijan’s Ziya Babashov wins gold at U23 World Championships
22 Oct 2025-16:19
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler reaches U23 World Championships semifinals
20 Oct 2025-20:39
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win another gold at 3rd CIS Games
07 Oct 2025-23:07
Azerbaijani wrestlers win three medals at CIS Games
04 Oct 2025-18:59
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games
03 Oct 2025-19:10
Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team claims silver at 2025 World Championships
22 Sep 2025-11:58
Hasrat Jafarov wins world silver for the second time
22 Sep 2025-09:30
Eldaniz Azizli breaks Azerbaijani wrestling record with 7th world medal
20 Sep 2025-13:26
