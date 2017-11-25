Azerbaijani hostage sends letter to his family

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shahbaz Guliyev who was taken hostage by Armenians in Kalbajar, sent a letter to his family, his sister Irada Guliyeva told AzVision.az.

“In his letter, my brother said that he was ill and being treated at the hospital a long time ago. We have recently received a new letter from him saying he got better. In addition, he wanted us to send greetings to everyone. Furthermore, he sent a letter to his wife and daughter Elza”, she said.

In July of 2014, Russian citizen Dilgam Asgarov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage and another Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was shot to death by Armenian servicemen while trying to visit their homeland in Kalbajar. Hasan Hasanov’s body was taken from the enemy and buried in Baku.

On December 19, 2014, an illegal court of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh sentenced Dilgam Asgarov to life in prison and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years.

News.Az

